One area paramedic was honored for his decades of service.

Jeff Otteni has been a member of the McKean Hose Company and the Central Erie County Paramedic Association for over 35 years.

This evening, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office along with Erie County Council presented Otteni with a plaque thanking him for his dedication and service.

He said while he’s had his share of bad emergency calls over the years, his focus is to remember the calls with a good outcome.

“There’s always that good call. We have a lot of bad calls, but there’s always good calls and there’s so many to remember for this many years. It’s hard to say one,” said Jeff Otteni, Received plaque for 35 years of paramedic service.

Otteni said he will be retiring on September 1 and will move to North Carolina.