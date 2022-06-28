(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Hollywood comes to Erie, sort of.

If you’ve been down on the waterfront near Lampe Marina or the East Avenue boat ramp recently, you have probably noticed a lot of activity in the past couple of days.

We went to Lampe Marina for more on what’s going on.

All of the production trucks, camera crews, boats and helicopters that everyone is talking about are here filming scenes for season two of “The Mayor of Kingstown.”

Just in case you aren’t familiar with the show, it is a series that can be found on Paramount Plus.

The show follows a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

While we don’t know which specific scenes they are filming, according to the special events permit the production company filed with the city, one scene would involve a helicopter giving chase at speed coming from the north, crossing over the lake, then crossing over land around the East Avenue boat ramp, then heading back out across the lake.

We have also learned that all of the scenes where you see a Michigan State Police boat, that is actually a Fuller Hose rescue boat that has been wrapped for filming.

Fuller Hose stated that the community was never at risk while their boat was being used for filming, mutual aid agreements were in place, and the boat has been returned to the fire department.

The CEO of VisitErie is hoping that this shoot will lead to more movie and video production in Erie.

“The hope is they have a great experience and that they tell their counterparts so that we see other filming opportunities taking place, and perhaps some of these might actually feature Erie as Erie which is a positive,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

Kingstown, Michigan, the city that the show takes place in, is a fictional city.

Season one of this show was filmed in Canada. We have been told that filming in Erie will wrap up on Wednesday.