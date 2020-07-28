Parasailor rescued at Shades Beach

Rescue crews responded to reports of a person struggling in Lake Erie after being blown from his parasail.

That incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon just off of Shades Beach in Harborcreek.

According to Erie County 911, a parasailor was spotted struggling in the water between Shades Beach and the Lawrence Park Golf Course.

Crews from several departments responded to the scene and deployed jet skis and a rescue boat to reach the person.

The parasailor was treated and released from the scene.