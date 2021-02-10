Parent voices concern over elementary school not teaching Black History

It’s Black History Month and one Erie parent is voice his concern over his student and others from McKinley Elementary School not learning about the deep roots of Black Heritage.

We had the chance to speak with the concerned parent about the issue and here is more on this situation.

This parent just wants answers as to why McKinley Elementary School isn’t teaching Black History since we are in Black History Month.

“Yeah they need one, two, three. They need math, they need social studies, but they also need to know where they came from,” said Charles Stepp, Dad.

There is only two weeks left of Black History Month and this concerned parent said that his child isn’t learning about Black Heritage at McKinley Elementary.

Stepp said that he has become aware of this when he realized his daughter didn’t have any lessons about Black History.

“There’s only one month. We need one month. There’s a lot of broke kids, way broke where they have nothing. How would they become something?” said Stepp.

Stepp did say that McKinley would typically teach Black History, but with the pandemic and the remote learning, he wonders if his daughter’s heritage is being left behind.

In a statement to Action News, Superintendent Bryan Polito said that teachers stress ethnic heritage far more than just February saying,

“In choosing what curriculum to offer to our students, we evaluate the curriculum to ensure that diversity is embedded in what our students are learning each day. Our teachers routinely incorporate lessons that highlight the accomplishments of African-American men and women and their contributions to history. They do this across subjects, across grades, throughout the entire school year. This month, Black History Month, is a particular opportunity to remember, reflect upon and honor the accomplishments and history of African-American men and women. It is also an important opportunity to reflect on the work that still must be done to dismantle any barriers that keep current and future generations of Black and Brown children from thriving and making their own indelible contributions to our history.”

Stepp said that he spoke with other parents who became aware of this issue.

“I called the school and the vice principal at McKinley told me there is no answer. She has no answer,” said Stepp.

Stepp said that given the number of students of color at McKinley, “no answer” is no answer.

Stepp also said that he will continue to take more action until his voice and others are heard.