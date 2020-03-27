Parenting tips during COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  3
Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for COVID-19 Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County Patient reporting symptoms of COVID-19 at St. Vincent Hospital ER
As millions of Americans know, parenting is not easy. It becomes even harder when a pandemic like COVID-19 hits and everyone is under one roof for a long period of time.

One young family is navigating this new experience with all the ups and downs that it brings. They’ve described it as a surreal time, but have learned to embrace it. They are seeing who their children are becoming, doing more family activities and bonding during this time of uncertainty.

