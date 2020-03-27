Parenting tips during COVID-19 pandemic

As millions of Americans know, parenting is not easy. It becomes even harder when a pandemic like COVID-19 hits and everyone is under one roof for a long period of time.

One young family is navigating this new experience with all the ups and downs that it brings. They’ve described it as a surreal time, but have learned to embrace it. They are seeing who their children are becoming, doing more family activities and bonding during this time of uncertainty.

You can watch the full digital exclusive of this story by clicking here.