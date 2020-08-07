Parents and student athletes react to Governor Wolf’s recommendation to cancel high school sports until 2021

Governor Tom Wolf recommending that all fall sports be canceled until the new year. This comes as continued cases of COVID-19 rise across the commonwealth.

Parents and students we spoke to from across Erie County have mixed reaction. Some students say that sports are something they’ve been looking forward to when the COVID-19 pandemic first started.

Friday Night Lights could soon be turned off. This comes after Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation to cancel high school sports until 2021.

“I feel bad that this stuff is going on, we should be playing and it shouldn’t be like this. Everyone should have a world.”said Aronde Bridgett, a Mercyhurst Prep football player.

Governor Wolf says any event that brings people together should be avoided during the pandemic. However, parents are not agreeing with the governor’s words of encouragement. However, some parents are even taking their opinions to social media.

“I think parents need to stand up and say this is not okay.” said Erin Morgan. “It is not Governor Wolf’s job to decide for us as parents whether it’s safe or not for our kids to participate, to go to sports to go to school.”

Morgan tells us sports gives kids the chance to learn leadership and lifelong skills. Other players we spoke to say that the frustration continues after being stuck inside for months during this pandemic.

“It’s just heartbreaking for me because I’m a freshman, to first go into high school football to see it could be canceled and for the seniors to not have a senior season. I think they should just let us play it out.” said Justin Burgos, a freshman at General McLane.

Some schools across the county are still voluntarily moving forward with workouts.

The PIAA Board Members say they will review Governor Wolf’s recommendation and expect to have an official statement Friday afternoon.

A waiting game continues for thousands of students across the commonwealth just weeks before the start of school.