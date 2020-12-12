Parents and students react to last night of high school extra curricular activities due to governor’s mandate

Whether it be sports or the arts, Friday night marks the last night of high school extra curricular activities until 2021 as outlined in Governor Tom Wolf’s recent mandate.

Some student athletes and their parents say they are disappointed that they won’t be able to attend more games this year, but glad they at least had the opportunity to participate Friday night, both attending and playing in the games wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The parent of one McDowell varsity basketball player says he’s proud of the Millcreek Township School District for organizing the first game of the season.

“It’s a great feeling and opportunity, really. Hats off to the superintendent, the athletic director,the coaching staff and the entire Millcreek Township School District.” said Ryan King.

Though the first game of the season was allowed to take place, King says not being able to practice and compete for the rest of the month takes a toll on the athletes.

“The mental health well-being of the student athletes, as well those kids that are used to competing six, eight, twelve months out of the year. Then, to not only have them virtual learning but not being able to practice is a challenge.” King said.

Another parent says they’re glad they’re able to attend this game, but they’re hoping this isn’t the last one they see this season.

“Hopefully, Governor Wolf opens things back up the first week of January and they get a schedule to play another six, eight, ten games, that would be nice.” said Shawn Chamberlin.

One player from the Cathedral Prep junior varsity team says, despite being frustrated and not being able to play in games for the rest of the month, playing today gave both teams the chance to see their potential.

“Even after everything going on that we still got one game in. We could still see where we’re at and how things are going.” said Ryan Lucarotti.

Many of these student athletes and their parents say they look forward to the potential return of athletic competitions in 2021.