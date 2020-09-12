Parents and students react to start of high school football season

Students, parents, and local sports fans gathered for the first night of high school football, either in the stadium or watching a live stream of the game online.

Many fans say they are excited for the return of high school sports. Some students and parents are saying they wish they were able to watch their friends and family members play from the stadium.

It’s the first night of high school football! Many schools are following new safety regulations, including new stadium capacity limits. One parent says he wasn’t able to sit with his fiance in the stadium.

“It’s very frusrating. She’s in there, she has to sit by herself, so hopefully one of the games coming up, they’ll change the rules and they’ll have reasonable standards of letting people in.” said Louis Colaizzo.

Another student spectator we spoke with agrees. He says he understands the importance of keeping the public safe. However, he believes adjustments could be made, extending the capacity.

“I know this is kind of their first run with the school sports, but I just feel like, you know, maybe adapting and trying to get some more people in there. I do understand there’s a lot of hurdles to jump and just a lot of things they have to take care of right now.” said Jackson Hower.

Another student athlete says she believes there is room at large stadiums for fans to responsibly socially distance.

“There’s so much room, you know these stands hold 2,000 people. I just think, especially for the seniors, they want their parents there. They want there friends there, you know, McDowell being infamous for, you know, the huge student section.” said Kelley McKnight.

Despite some fans wanting to be able to support their friends and family, one thing everyone is saying is they’re glad high school athletes are at least allowed to play this year.