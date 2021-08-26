Parents concerned over lack of air conditioning in Erie schools during excessive temperatures

Parents are not happy with the Erie School District after facing an excessive heat wave inside an open house at some Erie public schools.

Those parents want answers from the school district about plans to keep their students cool.

We’re experiencing some hot temperatures this week, and some of these public schools don’t have air conditioning.

Some students and staff have to wear a mask. This concerns many parents.

“He wanted to take his mask off. It was way to hot. It’s not comfortable at all. These kids should not start school Monday with the heat. It’s ridiculous,” said Myra Garcia, Parent.

Several parents like Garcia and Jarrell Jordan need answers to why the schools that their children attend don’t have air conditioning or cool air coming through.

This comes after being at their children’s school open house on Wednesday night and experiencing no cool air.

“Absurdly hot there it was ridiculous and by the time you were done talking to the teacher in the room, you were drenched,” said Jerrell Jordan, Parent.

Both parents called the school district and didn’t get an answer.

We reached out to the district about the concerns.

The school district released the following statement:

“Our first priority is the to upgrade and/or undertake any necessary maintenance to building ventilation systems to ensure adequate air flow. Following that we will review the cost and feasibility of installing air conditioning in schools.”

Parents said that they just want the Erie School District to do their part.

“Where’s the money going if you got all of this money coming from the COVID relief funds and taxes, where is it going and what are you doing with it,” said Jordan.

Jordan said that his son has asthma and not having air conditioning may not help.

“He’s going to want to be able to breathe and if he has to go to the nurse and ask the teacher excuse me I need to use my inhaler,” said Jordan.

Both parents said that they just want the school district to make the switch.

“Some people have medical conditions some of the kids. They have to have some kind of air circulating to be comfortable to learn,” said Garcia.

The Erie School District received almost 70 million dollars in the ARP funds, and the parents we spoke to said they think that the district should use some of that money to install air conditioning.

