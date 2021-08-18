Parents from the Facebook group “Parents Protecting Children” meet to discuss kids wearing masks in school

Parents came together to try and make a change against their kids wearing masks in school.

Parents from the Facebook group “Parents Protecting Children” met to discuss what parent’s rights and options are for protecting their kids safety.

Parents from six different school districts in Erie County including Erie, Millcreek, North East, and General McLane attended Wednesday’s meeting.

The Facebook group has been attracting more concerned parents and now has more than 1,000 members.

One group member said that the main purpose for this meeting was to give parents new options for what they can do for their kids.

“We feel as parents protecting our children it’s our responsibility to protect our children’s health not the schools,” said Henry Aldrete, Erie County Parents Protecting Children.

Parents at tonight’s meeting will continue to attend school board meetings to make their voices heard.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists