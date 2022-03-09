Parents in Erie are encountering empty shelves in stores as a formula shortage is surging throughout the nation.

Here’s more on what local programs are doing to accommodate parents, and what doctors are seeing in hospitals during this time.

Local parents are being provided with formula alternatives during the shortage to ensure infants continue receiving their necessary nutrients.

The supply chain is continuing to impact individuals and businesses across the nation. Now, local parents are also being affected.

“Prior to the recall of the Abbott Formula products, there was a supply chain issue problem, and that was nationwide. We have just been having great difficulty getting formula to the grocery stores. On February 28, Abbott recalled their formula that was made in Michigan. It was at Sturgis plant because of potential contamination and that effected our mom’s greatly,” said Lisa Scully, Nutrition Education Coordinator at Erie WIC Program.

The Erie Women Infant and Child Program (WIC) has maximized their efforts to accommodate families.

“We have added some other formulas to what’s allowable for WIC. Mom’s are able to get that without having to come in. Most of them can change their benefits on their card,” said Scully.

Local hospitals share how formulas in the nation are regulated by the government making the alternatives good to choose from for less negative side effects after switching formulas.

“Luckily, most babies do fine. There’s just so many different one’s that are very similar, and even the one’s that are different companies like Walmart, Target. Others, like Rite Aid, they all have their own brands,” said Susan Moore, MD, Pediatrician at AHN Saint Vincent.

Staff at WIC recommended downloading the WIC Shopper App to determine the availability for food for your children.

“The WIC Shopper app tells moms all about the recall and what they can get in place of the Similac products,” said Scully.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The alternative will be available until March 31, with hopes of the shortage being resolved by April 1.