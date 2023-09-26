Parents of an Erie High School student say they are uncomfortable sending their daughter back to school after she was allegedly attacked by students on school property.

Jacob Roach and Christina May say their daughter Shianne, a 10th-grade student at Erie High School, was informed by other students to watch her back.

The parents say their daughter sought out help regarding her safety.

“She told several administrators and police officers and the blue coats that she was afraid to go outside. They then let her outside where she was attacked from behind,” said Roach.

Roach said an officer stood by and watched his daughter be beaten by a bigger individual and an adult male. Shianne’s mother said a meeting has taken place with the school district.

“They just said that they would take care of it, and I just kind of feel like they’re brushing it off at this point,” said Christina May, mother.

A statement from the Erie School District reads:

“We are aware of the incident and are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation. While we cannot comment on this specific incident, we take such events involving our students very seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action as warranted.”

Following their meeting, Shianne’s parents are looking for more answers from the district as they are not satisfied with their response.

“I just want to know who’s to be held responsible, who’s to be held accountable and how many other kids have to go through this before something’s done about it,” Roach said.

“I’m just really bothered about her letting the administrators and blue coats and even the officers at the school know beforehand and nothing was done about it. I just feel like it was a big like neglectful part on their part,” said May.

Roach and May say their daughter was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot where she was diagnosed with a concussion. They are now pursuing legal action with the Erie Police Department.