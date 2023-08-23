Each year kids notice changes when they head back to school.

This year, elementary students in the Erie City School District will notice a major change, metal detectors.

The Erie School District said implementing metal detectors at elementary schools could be a game-changer for keeping children safe from harm.

It’s a crazy world we’re living in.

Acts of violence have been more and more common in places you’d never expect. From churches, to mall’s and even elementary schools.

For the start of the 2023 academic school year, the Erie Public School District has installed metal detectors in each of it’s elementary schools, acting as a line of defense.

They could be seen as families walked in to JoAnna Connell’s open house Wednesday night.

“It’s a changing world. We’ve seen in other cities in the u.s., Things have happened even at the elementary level. We always hope that nothing like that happens in erie but we’re taking the steps to make sure our students are safe,” said Robert Causgrove, principal of JoAnna Connell Elementary School.

35 detectors were installed in all 10 elementary schools, costing the district roughly $625,000. Parents took note of the metal detectors as they walked into the building and headed to check out their classrooms.

The parent of one JoAnna Connell student said that every time she walks through those doors, he’ll feel a lot better about her safety.

“It definitely puts me at ease. Honestly, these days you can really never be too sure, so having something like this in the building is a great idea. And honestly I think it’ll pay dividends in the long run,” said Brian Hanson, parent of 4th and 5th graders.

Other parents we spoke with off camera say they agree. They add it’s necessary, but sad having to resort to metal detectors in a space meant to enrich children.

Parents saod it’s a move that will not only protect the kids, but teachers and all faculty in the building.

“I think this is the next best step to maintaining a safe building and keeping our kids safe in schools,” Hansen went on to say

Students will be up bright and early monday morning for their first day back to school.