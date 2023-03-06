Parents of children in the Warren County School District are voicing their concerns over what they believe could be a merger between schools.

The school district said no decision has been made regarding a consolidation, but one parent said the district is not being transparent.

Kelly Sullivan is a parent in the Warren County School District and she said a possible consolidation between schools was brought to her attention four weeks ago.

“The plan, or what one of the plans possibly could be, would be moving all of Sheffield to Warren and all of Youngsville to Eisenhower, and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” said Kelly Sullivan, parent of a child in the Warren County School District.

Sullivan added that her concerns involving a possible merger would impact not only students but families.

“We start our day at six o’clock in the morning at home but these kids that live further out you’re going to have four-hour bus rides and that’s going to intrude on dinner time, family time, school work and homework,” Sullivan said.

However, the school district said a possible merger is currently not the case. The superintendent said the conditions of the buildings are being reviewed under a master facilities plan and added that the last plan was conducted in 2008.

“We need to start looking at that building and we’re looking at windows that might not be as tight as they were before, doors that are starting to fill and all of those boilers and mechanical systems,” said Amy Stewart, superintendent, Warren County School District.

She said input regarding decisions within the plan will come from various entities.

“They talked to the board members and said ‘what kinds of things would you think might work.’ They talked to administration about what kind of things do they think might work,” Stewart continued.

With the many concerns from the parents, Sullivan said she hopes the school district will listen to them at their next meeting.

“It’s sad. It really is when there are other options on the table that we as a community have come together and talked about, and I pray that they are going to listen to us but I’m not sure if we’re going to actually be heard,” said Sullivan.

Stewart said a public engagement session will take place on March 8 at 6 p.m. at the central office, and after the session, the board will be open to hearing from parents.