After a two year hiatus, the annual Great Mass and Parish Picnic returns to Saint Andrews Church.

The celebration on Sunday kicked off with mass and then the festivals began.

This year was like any year before as the picnic was held right outside the church with food inside and fun activities, as well as sweet treats outside.

Each year the picnic allows everyone to get to know everyone and take some time outside church to get acquainted.

“It’s a first time in a long time where we have celebrated right on the parish grounds. Normally we go some place, but this year we are celebrating right here and the weather has turned out beautiful for it,” said Ralph Dececco, Deacon at Saint Andrew Church.

People said that they can’t wait until the picnic next year.