Parishioners at Luther Memorial Church are showing their support to those who serve.

Parishioners donated 28 boxes of toiletries and food to send soldiers in Afghanistan.

All the donations and expenses were paid for by members of the church.

A flag was also donated and flown on a C-130 plane in honor of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.