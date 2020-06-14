Parishioners excited to return to church services at Community United Church

Many church goers are excited to see familiar faces in person once again.

We spoke to parishioners and pastors about the changes one church is taking to meet in person.

At the Community United Church the Sunday service is now beginning at 9 a.m. with a capacity of twenty parishioners.

One parishioner who has been part of the Community United’s congregation for a year said that it’s great to be back at church.

“All week long we’re like guess what, we get to go back to church on Sunday like it was just for people who are like faithful church goers like its just something seems a little bit off and wrong to not be able to be here and not be with your people,” said Shelly Conrad, Parishioner at Community United Church.

Holding in person church services comes with new safety precautions at Community United. This begins with registering with the church office to ensure social distancing.

Pastor Rich McCarty said that is just one of the many safety measures that the church is taking.

“We take temperatures at the door and then when I come on Saturday to set up the sanctuary I’ll put the bulletins in the pews so that’s where they sit,” said Rich McCarty, Pastor at Community United Church.

The pastor added that encourages parishioners to keep their health and the health of others as a top priority.

“Us keeping people safe is not just being a good citizen, but we believe its neighbor love right. Your supposed to love your neighbor as yourself,” said McCarty.

Pastor McCarty said that when services were solely online photos of those who turned into the live stream were placed in the pews to make the church feel more like a community.

“When we opened up the nine o’clock service last week, I didn’t want to lose those pictures so I moved them from the pews to up on the wall and were hoping to be able to create some kind of memorial,” said McCarty.

Community United Church has continued their 11 a.m. live stream service, you can find a link here.