Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church held their annual Fun Day Saturday.

It started as a small local youth event and grew over the years, usually it takes place at Rodger Young Park, but this year was at the church.

The bishop said this event is an outreach to the community with games, food, music and worship.

“This is my last year as pastor so this like a tribute nod to my years of 35 years of service and I appreciate that. The committee came together not just locally but even from other places,” said Bishop Jesse N. Gavin.

This year they had gospel singer Tiffany Andrews from Houston, Texas fill their day with worship.