Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and parishioners who attended mass at St. Peter Cathedral included families and children in Ukraine in their prayers.

Here’s what parishioners said and what they are praying for amid the crisis in Ukraine.

Parishioners of St. Peter Cathedral began Lent while focusing on what changes could be made in their lives, while also praying for those who are suffering in Ukraine.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent. This is where churchgoers take steps to renew their faith similar to rebirth.

“It’s a time of reflection on all that I have to be thankful for. Thanking the Lord for all he’s done for all of mankind,” said Jerry Infantino, Parishioner at St. Peter Cathedral.

Parishioners of St. Peter Cathedral focused on aspects to improve their lives and renew their faith. This included removing jealousy and anger from their lives, or going to church more frequently.

Those participating in Lent are also shifting their attention to the crisis in Ukraine and those in need.

“Just hope and pray and do the best we can to live in peace because that’s all we need, peace. Peace in the whole world because the whole world is worried about what’s going on out there, and that’s very sad,” said Rebecca Briody, Parishioner at St. Peter Cathedral.

Although this is a time for thanksgiving, parishioners are praying for those who are going through a time of suffering.

“It’s a tragedy. You sit there and hopefully with God’s blessing and caring that can help resolve the situation peacefully. All the lives that are being adversely affected, hopefully he is gracefully shining on them,” said Edward McVay, Parishioner at St. Peter Cathedral.

The prayers of peace are being extended to the families in Ukraine, especially to the children who may not even be aware of the events taking place.