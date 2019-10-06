Parishoners pray for peace at Harborcreek First Presbyterian Church

In observance of World Communion Day, members of a Harborcreek church line the street to pray for peace.

Parishoners at First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek held a special observance of peacemaking today. For five minutes, parishoners held one another’s hands to symbolize peace.

This is the first time the church took part in the event in hopes to bring the community together by encouraging all churches to take part.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity for everyone to stand outside their church for five minutes after their service and just pray for peace because we certainly need it in this world.” said Brian Griffith, parishoner at First Presbyterian Church.

Organizers hope to keep this new tradition going for years to come.