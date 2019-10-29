Park managers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers head to Presque Isle to look at current conditions

Presque Isle State Park managers and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made their way to the beaches of the peninsula. Samiar Nefzi stopped by Presque Isle to join the group on their survey.

A group of engineers and park managers set out on foot to the beaches of Presque Isle for the fall beach walk.

“It’s essential that we get out there and do this so we can get a good idea coming into the winter,” said Matt Greene, Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park. “And understanding where some of the weak spots are and where some of the bigger erosion has happened.”

This helps the park managers to keep an eye on critical areas throughout the beaches. Greene says that it’s nice to get out and physically see the beach and their current conditions to help them better assess for the following season.

“It’s good to get eyes on the project each year,” Greene said. “Take a look at the beaches, see how they fared and see where some of the larger slugs of sand have kind of moved around.”

Weston Cross, a Coastal Geologist, says he expected to see high erosion from the summer’s high waters.

“We did see a record placement of sand since the breakwaters were completed in 1993 owing to the high waters and erosion we’ve seen.” Cross said. Cross adding it’s up in the air as to guess which areas have or will erode.

“It’s a natural system, there’s going to be erosion,” Cross said. “Where that erosion occurs is a function of the water levels and the waves year to year we do see some areas erode more than others.”

Adding the 55 breakwater systems have helped to cut down the erosion. Findings from the walk will help to plan for the distribution of sand for 2020. Another beach walk will take place in the upcoming spring.