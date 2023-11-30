Presque Isle’s last advisory meeting of the year took place Thursday afternoon and members have big plans for its future.

Representatives have been working on upgrades and repairs for the park’s facilities and infrastructure. There are more than $12 million in capital projects like the sewage and marina project currently going on.

Next year, advisory members will start collaborating with a contractor to begin their long-term master plan.

“There’s constant erosion happening, there are high and low water levels. How do we look at Presque Isle and prepare Presque Isle for the next 25 or 50 years with infrastructure facilities, with how we operate on the park? All those different things are kind of thrown into the soup of master planning and get some of those things figured out,” said Matt Greene, operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Greene said their regional office as well as the park director’s office have been supportive of all of their plans.