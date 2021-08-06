Park visitors asked to take caution in Lake Erie Community Park due to erosion

GIRARD — There is significant erosion problem at Lake Erie Community Park in Girard Township.

The major erosion issue is along the bank west of the park’s large pavilion, specifically a large crack running along the bluff.

Township officials have temporarily put caution tape up so no one will go in that area.

Lake Erie Coastal Zone Management has instructed the township to no longer mow within 30 feet of the bluff to help with stabilization.

Park visitors are cautioned to stay out of this area for their own safety.

