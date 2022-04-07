(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In a recorded telephone call to parents, the General McLane School District has announced the all clear for James W. Parker Middle School.

Students at the school in Edinboro had been dismissed early after a suspicious backpack was found in a hallway on April 7.

In the telephone message, the district said an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that a “broken personal electronic device was emitting an unfamiliar sound.”

PSP has cleared the building and deemed it safe for students.

School will resume as normal on Friday, April 8.

The district noted that school counselors would be available for any students seeking suppor,t and the school resource officer will be stationed at the middle school on Friday.