Parker Middle School holds drive-thru parade for veterans

Students and teachers at James W. Parker Middle School are getting creative to show their appreciation for community veterans.

They’re all doing this by holding a drive-thru parade. It’s a safe and socially distanced way to show the support for veterans.

The drive-thru celebration includes a grab-and-go meal served to each veteran.

Each year, local groups will typically hold events with a small show of thanks to honor local veterans, but because of the pandemic things have changed.

However, there is still food involved and veterans can still feel the appreciation inside their vehicles.

“I am glad that they’re providing us with this little bit of respect and honorarium,” said Ken Neuburger, veteran.

“It’s just important to show our school and show how we support our country,” said Izzie Beahnke, student, Parker Middle School.

There will be a second parade from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. today at James W. Parker Middle School.

The event is free and open to all veterans.