Parker Middle School students build roller coaster, amusement park rides with K’NEX as a unique way to learn math

Here is a unique way to learn 6th grade math.

At Parker Middle School in Edinboro, students are learning math, geometry and algebra in an exciting new way.

They have constructed and engineered a gigantic, multi-colored roller coaster and amusement park rides using just K’NEX parts.

The roller coaster is made out of 70 pounds of parts. The students are in teacher Christopher Triola’s class.

He taught them skills to construct the roller coaster and rides, along with the basics of working with K’NEX, like how to scale them for real-life construction.

