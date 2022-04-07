(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On April 7, James W. Parker Middle School students were released early due to a suspicious backpack.

The school is part of the General McLane School District in Edinboro.

A news release from the General McLane School District said the suspicious backpack was found in the hallway at the end of the day.

“Out an abundance of caution, students and staff were dismissed a few minutes early from the building,” the district news release said.

The district said the Pennsylvania State Police has been contacted and will investigate the situation.

All afterschool activities at Parker Middle School have been canceled.