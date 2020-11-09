Parker Middle School to hold drive-thru Veterans Day parade

Veterans Day is just around the corner, and like most, the organizers of some of this year’s events are getting creative.

Yoselin Person was live from the newsroom to explain how the pandemic isn’t stopping local veterans from being honored.

Many local groups hold events every year to honor local service members and the sacrifices they have made in the name of freedom. But, thanks to the pandemic, events held this Veterans Day will look a little different.

For example, the General McLane School District typically holds an annual event that provides military veterans in the area with a warm breakfast as a small show of thanks.

This year they will be hosting a drive-thru parade at Parker Middle School.

The event will provide veterans with a “grab and go” meal and a show of support from the school district’s staff, students and members of the community.

Those who wish to participate will have two chances this Wednesday.

The first will be this Wednesday morning from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m outside of Parker Middle School located on Edinboro Rd. in Edinboro.

The second parade will be from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. at the same location.

The event is free and open to all local veterans. You are asked to wear a mask while grabbing your food from the volunteers.