Parker Phillips, Inc is conducting a study that shows the economic impact from the Erie Zoo.

“This is the first economic study we’ve ever done for the zoo. It really shows that the zoo is not only a great place to come for your family, it’s a treasured asset, but it’s also an important economic engine for the community,” said Scott Mitchell, Development Director for the Erie Zoo.

The findings from the study show that the zoo has generated an outstanding amount of money over the last five years.

“Over the last five years, the zoo has had an over $100 million impact in our community,” said Mitchell.

Of the $100 million, $21.2 million goes towards Pennsylvania’s economy, and $17.8 million remains in Erie County.

The Erie Zoo is now planning to add new additions to the park for visitors to enjoy with help from the community.

“We have great partnerships with local government. We also have partnerships with things like ECGRA and Erie Community Foundation. We are also developing partnerships with local school districts and also just the general public. The community has supported the zoo for over 50 years. All of those things will have to come together for the zoo to take the next steps,” said Mitchell.

After the study, one of the findings was how to improve operations for the zoo.

“One is technology. We don’t have Wi-Fi in the park. Another is to modernize some of the exhibits. The otter exhibit is an example of what will be on the horizon next,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said that help is also needed with operational support. They want to have the staff that the zoo needs and also to be able to pay them appropriately.