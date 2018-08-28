Parker pleads not guilty to drug delivery resulting in death; will head to trial Video

A man charged with delivering a deadly batch of drugs is heading to trial.

26-year-old Marvin Parker had a preliminary hearing in Erie County District Court this afternoon. Investigators say Parker provided a fatal dose of heroin to Jason Paul Jones, who died from an overdose on March 7th.

Corry resident Dustin Dingle is also charged in the crime.

Parker's attorney says he'll be pleading not guilty to all charges. The judge waived several charges for trial, including drug delivery resulting in death.