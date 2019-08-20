Parking at North Pier restricted to ADA parking only for Tall Ships Festival’s Parade of Sails

The Pennsylvania DCNR announced in a news release that the Presque Isle State Park North Pier parking area will be restricted to ADA accessible parking only during the Tall Ships Festival’s Parade of Sails that will take place on Thursday, August 22.

There is limited parking available due to high water levels and flooding, so parking will be limited to those with ADA placards. Those who plan on using the ADA accessible parking are still advised to get there early to secure a spot.

Park officials encourage all other visitors to park at Beach 11 and walk to the North Pier. Visitors are also reminded they will be able to view the Parade of Sails from the Perry Monument if they prefer a different location.

Any questions regarding parking for the event can be directed to the Park Office or Public Safety Building.