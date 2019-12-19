Parking Authority signs contract with company to collect overdue parking tickets

Back in October, Erie City Council passed a measure that would bill people for overdue parking tickets with hopes of collecting $1.8 million.

The city signed a contract with a company that will give them a date file of all overdue delinquent parking tickets.

Lisa Gomersall with the City of Erie says if you have certain overdue bills you should expect to hear from Municipal Collections of America.

“If you don’t pay that by the end of the year, you can expect the amount of that ticket to increase to $100 or $135 if it is over 90 days old,” said Lisa Gomersall, Assistant Director of Finance, City of Erie.

She says the city hopes to see a collection of old debt over the next few months. The city has already started to contact people who have tickets over 90 days overdue.