Parking improvements planned in City of Erie

Plans to upgrade parking facilities around Erie will enter a new phase this spring.

Work is expected shortly on the West 9th Street parking garage, which is near Gannon University.

The plan is to replace the parking meters with more current technology. Lighting and other upgrades are planned as well. Similar work will also be taking place at the surface lot in the 1200 block of State Street.

Those meters will also be upgraded. Elevator repairs are also planned for the East 10th and French Street parking garage as well.