Parkside at Corry recognized as the first Blue Zones approved senior living facility in NWPA

It was a celebration of healthier living in Corry last week.

A ribbon cutting was held at LECOM’s Parkside at Corry Thursday.

The ceremony officially recognized Parkside at Corry as the first Blue Zones approved senior living facility in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Corry was the first local community to join the nationwide Blue Zones project. The idea is to promote a healthier lifestyle by making better choices easier for everyone.

“We have achieved innovation and we’re always on the forefront of new, innovative programs and I think this is an example of what we can do for Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Dr. James Lin, LECOM.

LECOM is a co-sponsor of the Blue Zones project in Corry.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list