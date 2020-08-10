Part of Bayfront Pkwy to be closed for repair work

A portion of the Bayfront Parkway will be closed this week for some repair work.

Yoselin Person was live with more on what drivers can expect.

The construction along the Bayfront will shut down a busy part of the through-way for much of the week.

PennDOT and CSX crews will be working to replace a railway crossing near the Waste Water Treatment Plant. The detour will re-route traffic to Route 5 while the work is being completed.

Drivers who usually go through there on their way to work may want to choose a different path and give themselves a few extra minutes for traveling this week.

Construction on this project is expected to begin Tuesday and wrap up Thursday.