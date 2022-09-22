(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Caughey Road will be closed down to the public due to a parade.

According to a release, on Friday, Sept. 23, Caughey Road will be closed to traffic from West 26th Street to West 38th Street from 5:10 p.m. until approximately 6:30 pm.

The road closure is for the McDowell Homecoming Parade. Parade units will be lining up on Homestead Drive and Meadow Drive no later than 5:00 p.m.

The Gus Anderson Field parking lot adjacent to Caughey Road will also be closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.