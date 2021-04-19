Part of State Street to close this week for water repairs

As you’re off to work this week, there are some road closures you will want to be aware of.

Fontaine Glenn was live from downtown with more on the State Street closure.

State Street from 4th Street to North Park Row will be closed in both directions beginning Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The closure is for water system improvements related to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) construction activities.

State Street will remain open only to local businesses along the affected area. Water service to customers around this area may be affected at times during the project.

Again the closure begins tomorrow, April 20 and is expected to last until this Thursday, April 22.