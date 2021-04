Many festivals and events have already been canceled for this year, but some are coming back after taking 2020 off.

Among those expected to return this year is the Ice Wine Trail which is going on through the weekends of April.

The Cruise for our Veterans Ride is planned for August 21st.

The Wild Rib Cookoff has been delayed to September 15th through the 18th.

The Barber Center’s Beast on the Bay looks to return on September 21st.

A decision on Eight Great Tuesdays will be made in May.