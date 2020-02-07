Participants discussing future of curling league in the City of Erie

One popular Canadian sport has taken off in Downtown Erie over the past few weeks, sparking conversation as to what’s in store for the years to come.

In the heart of the city, you can find Erie’s first ever curling league, as the EDDC continues to plan and develop Downtown Erie, participants are already asking if this will continue for years to come.

It’s a new attraction, which is breaking the ice on the corner of West 5th and State Street at the site of the former McDonald’s. That’s where you can find competitive curling every week on Monday and Thursday nights, played on a synthetic surface.

Patrick Miller and his “Legion of the Broom” say it’s one simple way to bring friends together after a long week.

“We have a robust summer and spring with plenty of stuff to do, but outside of the Otters games and a couple concerts, there’s not much to do downtown,” Miller said. “I think getting people down here and seeing what the EDDC is doing is great.”

Conversation and planning for next year’s site is underway as the EDDC continues to redevelop the downtown.

“Since the huge success, we will do it next year,” said John Persinger, the CEO of the EDDC. “We haven’t decided where the rinks will be located, but that’s a great thing about these rinks. They are synthetic and they are able to be picked up and moved to other locations.”

The league also tag-teaming with Molly Brannigan’s to bring a new experience to the city.

“Possibly give people an opportunity to come in here since our rebrand and remodel and give them a show of what our new food and beverage program looks like.” said Ryan Blair, General Manager of Molly Brannigan’s.

A simple sport like this is just one way to bring patrons together and boost Erie’s economy.

“We had hoped it would be this result. It would get more traffic and more foot traffic into these businesses.” Persinger said. “These great local businesses and everybody benefits from that.”

The EDDC looks to expand the league and potentially open up more spots for contestants to join.