Participants from Shriners Hospitals for Children to sail with EASE

The Bayfront Maritime Center’s adaptive sailing program EASE will be sailing with participants from Shriners Hospitals for Children.

On July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sailing will begin at the Wolverine Park Marina on State Street in the West Canal Basin.

EASE, the Erie Adaptive Sailing Experience, is a Bayfront Maritime Center program that allows community members with physical and mental disabilities to sail independently, according to their website that can be found here.

According to a news release, last summer EASE had 54 sailors, young and old, on the water all season every Friday. EASE began in 2001, and since then was awarded the Robie Pierce Trophy in 2018, and remains the first and only adaptive sailing program in Pennsylvania for people with physical and mental challenges.