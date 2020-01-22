A partnership between Erie Arts & Culture and the Crime Victim Center aims to fight workplace harassment.

Together, they will hold a series of training workshops to create safe environments.

The program is called “Pro Network” and will be funded by a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The program will feature workshops that deal with working conditions within the arts due to the blurred lines within each respected field, such as sharing a kiss on stage or close choreography.

“I think the likelihood that it would happen could potentially be less. I think we’ll never be able to remove all risk, but it is certainly about trying to mitigate risk the best we can and being proactive in our efforts,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director, Erie Arts & Culture.

Fisher also added that the training may have made a difference in the recent situation with the former Erie Art Museum’s Executive Director Joshua Helmer, who is accused of misconduct by several former co-workers.