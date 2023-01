Visitors to Waldameer will see a new attraction at the water park this summer.

Fiberglass parts for the Rocket Blast waterslide are arriving at Waldameer Park and Water World.

The President of Waldameer, Steve Gorman, said they’re one step closer to construction and that supply chain issues have impacted the timeline for the project.

He said despite the delay, they are pre-assembling parts of the ride even as other parts arrive. Waldameer will open for the season at the end of May.