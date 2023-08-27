North East residents have been wondering what the Granite Ridge property will become when new ownership took over.

Sunday, they had one answer as the chapel and other spaces on campus will be utilized as a wedding venue.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding what will become of granite ridge. Now the chapel will become a place for people to make the ultimate promise with one another saying “I do.”

North East residents have so many memories with the chapel at Granite Ridge.

It serves as a local staple of gothic architecture. People of North East have been coming to the chapel for generations.

And while before it may have been a place of worship, the new manager of the chapel hopes to keep it’s charm and beauty intact as it will be used for weddings and events.

“I have heard from countless people telling me about attending church services here as a child, or coming in to do a tour with me privately and saying ‘i never got to go down this hallway when I was a kid, it was closed off because of the seminary’ and so seeing their faces light up when they’re exploring areas off limits before. They’re seeing them for the first time or reliving those memories,” said eve frank, erie wedding and events services.

The chapel already has bookings. The mother of a soon-to-be bride said the chapel had exactly the castle-like appearance they were looking for.

But they were aware of confusion surrounding the property.

“The beginning of the process was a little hectic because they weren’t quite sure what was going to happen to the property. There was all this public uproar about what would happen with the property and if it was going to stay as a chapel in this kind of facility,” said vicki amendola, harborcreek resident.

The chapel isn’t the only space available on campus, but the old library also can serve as a wedding venue.

This grotto is another location that people can choose to say their vows as one harborcreek residents told us that their daughter was considering going all the way to north carolina until they found this hidden gem in their own backyard.

“You can still see all of the beautiful columns inside, you can see all of the beautiful floors with all of the marble and that type of thing in here. It looks very traditional, but also very adaptable to whatever you want to pull off,” amendola went on to say.

Frank said other events beyond weddings are being considered as well including appreciation dinners for local north east fire departments.