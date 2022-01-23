Parts of the bay finally frozen enough for people to enjoy ice fishing

After days of frigid temperatures, parts of the bay are finally freezing over.

The bay is just frozen enough to where people can step on the ice and drop their reels into the water.

Dozens of people set up their warm huts on the Bayfront and Misery Bay for ice fishing.

Some of those people told us that this is what they enjoy most about the winter months.

Those people also have not been able to spend a long time out on the ice this season until now with the colder weather.