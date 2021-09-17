Pa’s August unemployment rate down for sixth consecutive month

HARRISBURG — On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its

employment report for August 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 6.4 percent in August, a decrease by one-tenth of a percentage point. July’s rate was revised down one-tenth to 6.5 percent, while the U.S. rate fell two-tenths

of a percentage point from July’s level to 5.2 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points below its August 2020 level, and the national rate was down 3.2 points from a year ago.

Unemployment in Pennsylvania fell for the sixth consecutive month, which resulted in the civilian labor force decreasing by 7,000.

Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors. Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 5,100 over the month to 5,743,000 in August. The largest movement was a drop of 8,800 leisure and hospitality jobs, while the largest gain was tied between professional and business and other services, which all rose by 3,200.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 191,100 with increases in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 66,700 jobs. However, all supersectors are still lower than their February 2020 levels as of August 2021.

Additional information is available on the L&I website HERE.