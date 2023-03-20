(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Along with the annual warmup brought with spring is the beginning of construction season — that includes continued work on Interstate 90.

Beginning April 3, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will continue its I-90 work between mile marker 3.5 (near the West Springfield, Route 6N exit), and mile marker 10.5 (east of the Girard, Route 18 exit). During the work, eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane, and westbound traffic will be shifted to one lane along the eastbound side of the interstate.

The westbound lane will be resurfaced, bridges will be replaced over Neiger Road, and drainage, guide rails, cable median barriers, highway lighting and pavement markings will be updated.

Overall, PennDOT plans to reconstruct 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years. That will be completed through multiple projects. A complete list of the projects and their respective progress is available on the PennDOT website.