(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was down in May.

According to a June 17 report from the Department of Labor & Industry, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point in May, down to 4.6%. That is 2.1% below the rate in May 2021.

“The jobs report for May reflects the will of Pennsylvanians to reclaim some of what the pandemic has taken from us, as our unemployment rate continues to fall amidst a national rate that remains unchanged this month,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The commonwealth continues to see job growth across various industries from education to leisure and hospitality, with some industries currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals. This is the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania since it was matched in October 2019, months before the pandemic began.”

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was unchanged for the month (still at 3.6%).

The report noted that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force increased by 30,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 40,000, and resident unemployment declined by 10,000.

Total nonfarm jobs were up 6,900 over the month. Jobs increased from April in nine of 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in education and health services. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 201,600 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 69,900 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities; information; and professional and business services supersectors all were above their pre-pandemic job levels last month.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The report said Pennsylvania has recovered some 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.