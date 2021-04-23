Passenger killed in two-car accident in Crawford County

A passenger was killed in a two-car accident in Crawford County Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville responded to a car accident on Gravel Run Rd. in Woodcock Borough Wednesday where a car failed to stop at the intersection with St Hwy 86, causing a collision with a pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck’s front driver side bumper hit the front passenger side of the car, killing the passenger. That person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.