Passengers flying out of Erie Airport increases 12% from previous year

The number of people flying out of the Erie International Airport has increased significantly.

Passengers flying out of Erie increased by more than 211,000 during 2019.

That is an increase of over 12% from the year before.

The airport’s Executive Director credits improvements at the airport and more competitive pricing.

Derek Martin also talked about the hurdles caused by larger nearby airports.

“The challenge in those other communities of Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland is that they have low cost carriers and right now we don’t have a low cost carrier. So, that sort of drives their fares down,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

Martin says they are currently working to attract a low cost carrier that would provide nonstop service to Florida.