PASSHE Chancellor visits Edinboro University to hear from students

The Chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) spent time at Edinboro University, not to talk, but to listen.

Chancellor Dan Greenstein says he visits all 14 campuses in the state system each school term.

Many times he comes with news about changes the system wants to make regarding class offerings or other programs.

This time, he says the goal was just letting teachers, students, and staff tell him how they think things are going.

“This time it was just an opportunity to step back to listen to folks. I had some questions about how should we improve our governance, questions about what we can do more and better, and how we can communicate more effectively. But really, I just wanted to listen and hear,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein, Pennsylvania System of Higher Education.

Greenstein says he is most excited about the energy and direction the university is going in.